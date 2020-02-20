DALLAS — A new initiative by the Dallas Public Library will soon allow residents to gain access to the internet at home.
According to a news release, 10 branches will have mobile hotspots available for check out beginning March 2.
Through the new program, library cardholders will be able to check out a hotspot for up to 30 days.
“The neighborhoods with the largest digital divide were identified for this pilot project,” said Dallas Public Library Director Jo Giudice.
Dallas City Council approved the purchase of 900 hotspots in September, according to the news release.
"This is very much an issue of equity, so much of daily life depends on internet access – applying for a job, completing schoolwork, contacting customer service about a bill, etc. When you don’t have the ability to get online, it is yet another hurdle to overcome," Giudice said in a written statement.
The hotspots will be available at the following locations:
- Skyline Branch
- Pleasant Grove
- Branch Prairie Creek Branch
- Dallas West Branch
- Martin Luther King Branch
- Highland Hills Branch
- Arcadia Park Branch
- Bachman Lake Branch
- Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest Branch
- Polk Wisdom Branch
