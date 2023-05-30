Kitten rescued after found trapped in downtown Dallas grate

Word spread about the kitten being trapped in a grate on social media.

DALLAS — The spreading of a social media post has led to the rescue of a kitten in downtown Dallas.

The little feline was stuck in a grate near Bryan Street and Ervay Street. Dallas Animal Services sent a team to the spot on Sunday and were not able to rescue the kitten, but they returned on Monday successfully freed it.

Dallas Animal Services told WFAA the kitten – pending a medical examination – would be available for adoption if he is old enough. If not, the kitten will be placed for foster or rescue availability.

In an update Tuesday morning, Dallas Animal Services told WFAA the kitten – named "Troop" – showed stable medical records, X-rays were taken and pain meds were administered.

The city said Troop was being tagged for rescue, and several residents were interested in adopting.

Amy Frenchmeyer sent WFAA this video of the kitten after it was rescued by Dallas Animal Services: