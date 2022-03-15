Judge increases bond amount for murder suspect after facing backlash from city leaders, including Dallas police chief

"It was reckless. It was irresponsible, not appropriate,” said Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas Police Department.

DALLAS — The Dallas district attorney is asking for a judge to reconsider the bonds she lowered on Julio Guerrero.

Judge Chika Anyiam has been under fire after lowering the Guerrero’s bonds.

Guerrero initially was being held on more than $6 million in bonds for murder and aggravated assaults, including the shooting of a child and shooting at officers when they went to arrest him.

Judge Anyiam lowered his bonds not once, but twice to about $500,000. She states in court records”…the defendant remained in jail unable to post the current bond so bond is reduced.”

The National Latino Law Enforcement Organization held a news conference condemning the judge’s actions.

”It insults the families of the victims and our law enforcement officers in the City of Dallas,” said George Aranda, NLLEO President.

WFAA also reported the defense attorney in this case, Tom Cox donated $5,000 since 2015 to Judge Anyiam’s campaign.

”She should have excused herself from this hearing and allowed another judge to come in and here this case,” said Aranda.

Tuesday morning after WFAA’s story aired the judge raised Guerrero’s murder bond from $100,000 to $600,000, but Anyiam didn’t raise the other bonds.

Now, the DA is asking for a hearing for the judge to reconsider all of the bond amounts stating, “…when enforcement attempted to apprehend the defendant, not only did he again resort to violence, but he also attempted to flee the scene armed."

The state believes this defendant poses a threat to the community and is a flight risk.

"Hopefully, we get this message across to the judges and we are going to hold every judge accountable if they do release violent criminals under their watch,” said Aranda.

Texas law allows all defendants to have a bond, but in some cases, bond can be denied or set high enough so a person who poses a threat is held in jail until trial.

Judge Anyiam’s court sent WFAA a message, saying she does not comment on going cases. Tox Cox also did not return multiple calls for comment.

Aranda also criticized the DA and said he was pulling his organization’s endorsement of the DA.

“Although he did state he did not agree with these actions, he’s still the Dallas DA... it’s bothersome that violent criminals are being released under the DA's watch," said Aranda.

He went on to say, “ Within recent weeks or months, he has gone though a witch hunting campaign to come after law enforcement officers to justify his campaign goals.”

The DA's office fired back with the following statement:

“The record clearly reflects the DA’s Office has vigorously opposed the reduction of bond for Mr. Guerrero every step of the way, and any assertions to the contrary are patently false. Notably, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia himself has not indicated that the DA’s Office is at fault. We do not make policy in consultation with police unions, and we quite well understand what our responsibilities are in the court.

The DA’s Office has requested a copy of the court transcript and has filed a Motion to Reconsider. If the NLLEO read the transcript, they would see what they are alleging is false. Once again, as I have stated repeatedly, the DA’s Office does not set bonds, Judges do.