Dallas ISD to require clear backpacks for all students in 2023-2024 school year

DALLAS — All Dallas Independent School District students will be required to use clear backpacks in the 2023-2024 school year, the district announced on Wednesday.

The district said the new policy is part of its plan to enhance security at its campuses.

"A clear backpack policy alone does not ensure complete security. This proactive measure is just one of several updates to enhance student and campus safety," the district said in a news release Wednesday, May 31.

The district said it will be providing each student with a "durable clear backpack at no cost" in order to support families. Parents can still purchase their own for their students.

The district said mesh backpacks will be accepted, although it prefers that students use clear ones.

Students will also be allowed to have a small, non-clear pouch inside their clear backpacks to hold items such as cellphones, money and hygiene products.