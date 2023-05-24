Dallas ISD student arrested in high school parking lot with handgun, officials say

District officials said the student was arrested and would be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

DALLAS, Texas — Before classes began Wednesday morning at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, staff members had a gun scare with a student that also happened on the one-year mark since the Uvalde mass school shooting.

According to a letter sent to parents, a student was found with a gun in the school's parking lot.

District officials said the student was arrested and would be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

The district said a police presence remained at the campus throughout the day as a precaution.

The letter also read that the gun never made it inside the building.

A district spokesperson told WFAA that officials believe the student didn't intend to use the weapon or hurt anyone.

The spokesperson said the weapon wouldn't have been found without a vigilant staffer noticing something strange about the student in the parking lot.