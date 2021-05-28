Dallas ISD says 77% of seniors will graduate on time, is pushing for 90%

In April, only 66% of Dallas ISD seniors were on track to graduate. Virtual class during the pandemic caused a learning gap, and many fell behind, the district said.

DALLAS — Dallas Independent School District is continuing the push to get 90% of its seniors to graduate on time.

But as of May 25, that measure has risen to 77% of seniors on track. With the school year ending in mid-June, the district said it's determined to reach its 90% goal.

Alexy Ramirez, a senior at Trinidad Garza Early College High School, said she was worried about not being able to graduate.

"Pretty much all of our class was really struggling with falling behind on our work. I think the main thing was, 'would I be able to catch up,'" said Ramirez.

She said her teachers, principal and assistant principal helped her create a schedule to get her caught up.

"Without them, I don't think I'd be able to get through the year."

The biggest effort started with returning to school in person, which the district called "Operation Comeback." Staff visited students at home who had rates of little to no attendance. And in April, with nine weeks left in the school year, all seniors were given the option to go back to campus.

The district also said activities like senior breakfast, prom, and in-person graduation are motivators to encourage students to learn and give them a memorable senior year.

For students who need help catching up, the district is providing Reconnection Centers and Evening Academy. This gives them a chance to recover credits for incomplete or failed courses during extended hours before and after school.

The last day of school is June 18, leaving three weeks to reach the goal of getting 90% of seniors graduating on time.