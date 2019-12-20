DALLAS — More than 20 Dallas schools will offer free meals for children during winter break.

Children 18 years old and younger can receive a free morning snack and lunch, according to the Dallas Independent School District website,

Morning snacks will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Campuses will serve food on Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30 and as well as Jan. 2 and 3.

Students who turn 19 years old during the current school year are also eligible for a free meal, officials say.

School officials say the meals will include grains, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables.

Click here for a full list of schools participating.

More on WFAA: