'Olympics call me': Dallas middle schooler is excited to be heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

The district doesn't have a record of a student making the national bee in more than a decade. It has only had one winner in nearly 100 years.

DALLAS — Some students study constantly for years to make it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.. Lindsey Roberts isn't one of them.

“I was like, ‘mmm should I do this spelling bee,’” she said, recounting her decision in class to sign up for the school bee. “And they were like, ‘sure’, and I was like, ‘OK'.”

The eighth grader at Dallas Independent School District's W.E. Greiner Exploratory Arts Academy entered the school bee at the last moment -- having never studied.

“I did not expect to win,” she said. “I was like, ‘hmm, I can spell I guess. I don’t know, maybe some of these kids are better at spelling than me’. They were not.”

But she won, and then followed up by winning the district-wide bee.

“This was just on a whim,” Eleanor Key, her mother, said. “This was just like – ‘eh I’ll try it’.”

Key jokes that she keeps waiting for a teachable moment.

“I thought, ‘Well, this is when she’s going get knocked out and realize that she should’ve studied’,” she said.

Roberts keeps winning, though. After the school and district bees, she won the Dallas County bee and recently, a regional 35-county spelling bee including public, private and charter students.

“I guess I’m a little bit of an athlete now,” Roberts joked. “Olympics, call me?”

In June, she’ll compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has had several North Texas winners but only one Dallas ISD winner in roughly 100 years. Now, she’s started studying using a list of championship words.

“I wrote them down and had my friend quiz me and my grandma quiz me, which was kind of funny because they were like, ‘I have no idea how to say this word’,” she said.

Roberts said her favorite word is "melancholy". She loves punk rock and emo music. In the future, she is interested in a career in politics or becoming an actor because of her passion for theater. She credits her success so far to being a veracious reader and watching TV with captions on.

“I guess like straight memorization and trying to figure out how the word would be made up,” she said. “I’m trying to like study etymology.”

Roberts said she’s enjoyed the small fame she’s found at school, but she’s gone from laid back to more nervous lately.

“With each day that goes by and it gets closer, yes there is pressure,” Key said.

Roberts is competitive, but for the girl who entered on a whim, just getting here has been a win.