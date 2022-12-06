'Bad timing': Dallas ISD’s former superintendent, Dr. Michael Hinojosa, confirms he will not run for mayor

When asked why he’s choosing not to pursue politics, Hinojosa said it’s bad timing for him right now.

DALLAS — Dr. Michael Hinojosa, the former superintendent for the Dallas Independent School District, will not run for Dallas mayor as had been widely expected by political watchers.

Reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon, Hinojosa confirmed to WFAA that he has no plans to run for mayor now. When asked why he’s choosing not to pursue politics presently, Hinojosa said it’s “bad timing” for him right now.

Hinojosa’s announcement earlier this year that he would leave Dallas ISD was a bombshell in local politics. It had been widely believed that he was departing the top role at the state’s second largest school district to run for mayor.

Campaign consultants told WFAA at the time that Hinojosa was readying for a career in politics.

But since leaving Dallas ISD in July, Hinojosa has been busy as a consultant for several large educational clients. And consulting is far more lucrative financially than politics.

The former school superintendent also told WFAA that the city’s incumbent mayor, Eric Johnson, whom he would have potentially challenged, is doing a “great job” as a mayor.

This news is a relief for Johnson as he ramps up his re-election campaign for a second term.

For weeks now, the Johnson campaign has touted endorsements from different individuals and organizations.

To date, no other potential challengers have announced their candidacy for Dallas mayor.