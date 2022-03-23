No one injured after shots fired outside of Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas on Tuesday

The incident happened as students were being dismissed from school, according to a statement from Dallas Independent School District.

DALLAS — School officials said shots were fired near the Woodrow Wilson High School football field after school Tuesday, but no one was injured.

The incident happened as students were being dismissed from school, according to a statement from Dallas Independent School District. Shots were fired outside of the football field, on the southeast side of the school building.

No injuries were reported.

Dallas ISD police responded to the shooting, and they were still investigating Tuesday evening what happened and who fired the shots.

The district plans to have additional officers at the school on Wednesday.