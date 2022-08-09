I-35E southbound shut down after fatal crash in Dallas

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-35E at Walnut Hill Lane, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

DALLAS — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas early Thursday morning, officials said.

Deputies arrived and found two vehicles involved, a pickup truck and a sedan. A passenger in the pickup truck was dead, officials said.

The drivers of the pickup truck and the sedan were taken to Parkland Hospital in stable condition.

The highway remained shut down around 6:30 a.m., causing traffic backups both on I-35 and Interstate 635 and drivers headed into downtown Dallas.