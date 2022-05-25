x
Child suffers burns, dog dies in Dallas house fire, officials say

Four family members were inside of the home when the fire started -- three children and one adult, officials confirmed.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — One child has been transported to a local hospital following a Dallas house fire, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire at a one-story home located in the 4200 block of Munger Avenue, near Haskell late Wednesday afternoon. 

A fire investigator at the scene said four people were inside the home -- one adult and three children. One child was transported to a local hospital for burn injuries and the family's dog died, the investigator said.  

The investigator told WFAA, the blaze didn't "look suspicious," but the investigation is ongoing.

