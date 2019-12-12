DALLAS — Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help with an investigation into the death of a 41-year-old man.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 26, someone discovered a body in a wooded area near the 1900 block of Sargent Road, police say.

The body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the medical examiner identified the victim as 41-year-old Louis Davis. Police say Davis died from homicidal violence.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact Det. John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or via email at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 238500-2019.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

