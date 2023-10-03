Dallas Holiday Parade is happening | Officials announce new sponsor

Verizon officials announced in a press conference Tuesday that it is a new sponsor of the parade, which happens annually in downtown Dallas.

DALLAS — The downtown Dallas Holiday Parade has a new sponsor, which means the parade will go on this year after earlier concerns over funding.

Verizon officials announced in a press conference Tuesday that it is stepping in as the new sponsor of the parade, which happens annually in downtown Dallas.

Toyota was the previous lead sponsor for the last five years, but the automaker withdrew as the sponsor in August.

Children's Health was previously a sponsor of the parade.

It wasn't yet clear how much Verizon would contribute to put on the parade, but Toyota's sponsorship was in the range of $250,000-$300,000, parade officials have previously said.