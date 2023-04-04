Dallas high school teacher charged with improper relationship with a student

The 38-year-old man is a teacher at Bryan Adams High School, according to police.

DALLAS — A 38-year-old teacher at a Dallas high school has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, police said.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers arrested Qasim Frazier, a teacher at Dallas ISD's Bryan Adams High School, on Tuesday, April 4.

According to DPD, the department began investigating after a report was filed on Feb. 24, 2023, about an alleged relationship between Frazier and a current Dallas ISD student.

Police said Frazier turned himself in Tuesday morning and was taken to Dallas County jail.

At this time, Frazier's bond amount has not been released, but it will be set by a Dallas County judge. This is an ongoing investigation and we'll update as more information becomes available.