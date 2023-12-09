TikTok-viral water leaks in Dallas' Great Trinity Forest has been fixed, city officials say

City officials said crews with Dallas Water Utilities completed their repairs to the initial leak — plus another it later discovered — over Labor Day weekend.

DALLAS — The cause of the TikTok-famous "Dallas Blue Hole" has officially been repaired as of Monday, according to city officials.

Back in August, the City of Dallas confirmed to WFAA that a leak of chlorinated water into the Great Trinity Forest -- which had pooled into a significant body of water being referred to as a "blue hole" by concerned parties on social media -- came from a busted 30-inch underground pipe near Rhoads Terrace Park. At that time, officials said they had been aware of the leak since last October.

In a statement, city officials said that crews with Dallas Water Utilities completed their initial repair to the leak over Labor Day weekend.

While working on repairing that first leak, however, the city said crews found another leak about 50 feet away -- a leak that officials said has also now been excavated and repaired.

"Both leaks were found to be joint failures and suspected to have been a result from the ground shifting," officials told WFAA. "Stabilized backfill was deployed to further secure the pipeline alignment."

Alexander Neal, a water resource professional, shared his discovery of the leak on TikTok in August. He told WFAA that the leaking water was mean for human consumption, not the forest and organisms that it was destroying.

"What's crazy is that if this happened in a neighborhood in any other part of Dallas, this would make headlines, a lot of people would see it [and] the city would have addressed it," Neal said. "I think they kind of let it slip by, which is a little spooky because it's a lot of water."

At that time, Neal estimated "billions" of gallons of water have leaked. The city of Dallas estimated that about 12,000 gallons of water per day, or approximately 3.6 million gallons since last October, were being leaked.

Officials said crews will now head to the forest for cleanup and restoration efforts. Those efforts are expected to continue throughout the fall, the city said.