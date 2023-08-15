Dallas Good Samaritan struck, killed while trying to help another wrecked vehicle; tow truck wanted

Police said the initial accident was caused by a red tow truck. A 25-year-old man stopped to help the wrecked vehicle and was hit by another oncoming vehicle.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old man described by officials as a Good Samaritan was killed Saturday morning while trying to help victims of another accident, according to law enforcement.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said its traffic units responded at approximately 2:28 a.m. Saturday to eastbound Interstate 30 near Second Avenue for a "major accident." The sheriff's office said the crash was caused by a red tow truck that collided with a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, causing it to spin and face oncoming traffic. The tow truck fled the scene.

The Good Samaritan, identified as Donald Collins, stopped to help the minivan. While standing next to the wrecked vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the van and Collins. Collins was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The passenger of the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dallas County sheriff deputies arrested the driver of the Tahoe, 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal. She was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter, and two counts of intoxication assault with vehicle.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the driver of the red tow truck who caused the initial crash. Here is the surveillance shared by law enforcement: