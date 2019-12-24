As the New Year nears, here's a look at WFAA's pick for the eight biggest stories of 2019.

Dirk Nowitzki retires

After 21 years in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki retired in 2019. The beloved Dallas Mavericks player now has a street named after him in front of the American Airlines Center.

Suspected serial killer

Billy Chemirmir, 47, has been charged in the deaths of 12 elderly women and is accused in at least six other slayings of elderly people, court records show. Civil lawsuits suggest Chemirmir posed as a maintenance worker at a senior living facility to gain access to his victims.

Honorable mentions

There was a time before the start of the Dallas Cowboys season that the biggest local football story was whether Ezekiel Elliott would show up to training camp. It was a simpler time.

Cellphone footage released this year showed Sandra Bland recorded her own arrest. The video showed her perspective during the now infamous traffic stop. Bland was found dead by suicide three days after her arrest in her Waller County jail cell.

A U.S. Navy veteran was dead for three years before his body was found in his DeSoto apartment. Ronald Wayne White moved into the apartment shortly before his death and none of his family knew his new address. They searched for years to find out what happened to him.

In May, Dallas police investigators searched the Catholic Diocese of Dallas in connection with sexual abuse allegations. A detailed search warrant affidavit said the diocese stonewalled law enforcement during investigations into the actions of five men.

