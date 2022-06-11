Here are cooling shelters in the North Texas area as the heat eclipses triple digits

DALLAS — Dallas eclipsed the 100-degree mark for the first time in 2022 on Saturday, June 11, the earliest it has hit triple digits since 2010.
The average first 100-degree day is typically July 1. The last 100-degree day prior was Sept. 20, 2021. With such extreme temperatures and a heat advisory in effect, it's crucial to stay cool and hydrated.
Here are a list of cooling centers throughout the DFW area for people who need to escape the high temperatures:
- Martin Weiss Rec Center
- 1111 Martindell Ave; 214-670-1919
- Samuell Grand Rec Center
- 6200 E Grand Ave; 214-670-1383
- Kiest Park Rec Center
- 2324 W. Kiest Blvd; 214-670-7618
- Beckley Saner Rec Center
- 114 W Hobson Ave; 214-670-7595
- Thurgood Marshall Rec Center
- 5150 Mark Trail Way; 214-670-1928
- Anita Martinez Rec Center
- 3212 N Winnetka Ave; 214-670-4109
- MLK Rec Center
- 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd; 214-670-8418
- Tommie Allen Rec Center
- 7071 Bonnie View Rd; 214-670-0986
- Harry Stone Rec Center
- 2403 Millmar Dr; 214-670-0949
- Lake Highlands North Rec Center
- 9940 White Rock Trail; 214-670-7794
- Fretz Rec Center
- 6950 Belt Line Rd; 214-670-6203
- Timberglen Rec Center
- 3810 Timberglen Rd; 214-671-0644
- Walnut Hill Rec Center
- 10011 Midway Rd; 214-670-7112
- Exall Rec Center
- 1355 Adair St; 214-670-7812
- West Dallas Multipurpose Center
- 2828 Fish Trap Road; 214-670-6340
The Salvation Army of North Texas
- Arlington Corps
- Address: 712 W. Abram Street; Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
- Address: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.; Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Denton Corps
- Address: 1508 E. McKinney Street; Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Irving Corps
- Address: 250 E. Grauwyler Road; Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Lewisville Service Center
- Address: 206 W. Main Street; Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Mabee Social Services Center
- Address: 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue; Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- McKinney Corps
- Address: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway; Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Oak Cliff Corps
- Address: 1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard; Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Waxahachie Corps
- Address: 620 Farley Street; Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Avoid heat-related illness
The City of Dallas is also encouraging residents to follow these tips to stay safe:
- Find ways to stay in the shade and avoid direct sunlight.
Limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. which are the hottest hours of the day.
- Get in gear by wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Drink lots of water.
- Apply high-SPF sunscreen frequently.
Prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion
MedStar in Fort Worth shared these precautions:
- Hydrate. Drink plenty of water during the day, especially if you are engaged in strenuous activity. Sports drinks are a good choice if you're exercising or working in hot conditions, but water is a good way to hydrate, as well.
- Ventilate. Stay in a place where there is plenty of air circulating to keep your body cool. If you are indoors and don't have access to air conditioning, open windows and use a fan.
- Cover up. Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to avoid absorbing the sun's light and trapping heat. Wear a hat to shield yourself from the sun, but once you feel yourself getting warm, remove any items covering your head that can trap heat close to your body.
- Limit activity. Heatstroke can occur in less than an hour when you are participating in strenuous activity on a hot day. If you feel yourself getting hot or light-headed, stop your activity and rest in a cool place out of the sun. Be sure to drink water or a sports drink before, during and after strenuous activity.
- Check on loved ones. The elderly are especially vulnerable to heat-related emergencies. Many elderly residents are not aware of how hot it may get in their residence. Call on older friends and family members regularly to assure they are doing OK.