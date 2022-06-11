Here are cooling shelters in the North Texas area as the heat eclipses triple digits

Here are a list of cooling centers throughout the DFW area for people who need to escape the high temperatures.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas eclipsed the 100-degree mark for the first time in 2022 on Saturday, June 11, the earliest it has hit triple digits since 2010.

The average first 100-degree day is typically July 1. The last 100-degree day prior was Sept. 20, 2021. With such extreme temperatures and a heat advisory in effect, it's crucial to stay cool and hydrated.

Here are a list of cooling centers throughout the DFW area for people who need to escape the high temperatures:

Martin Weiss Rec Center 1111 Martindell Ave; 214-670-1919

Samuell Grand Rec Center 6200 E Grand Ave; 214-670-1383

Kiest Park Rec Center 2324 W. Kiest Blvd; 214-670-7618

Beckley Saner Rec Center 114 W Hobson Ave; 214-670-7595

Thurgood Marshall Rec Center 5150 Mark Trail Way; 214-670-1928

Anita Martinez Rec Center 3212 N Winnetka Ave; 214-670-4109

MLK Rec Center 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd; 214-670-8418

Tommie Allen Rec Center 7071 Bonnie View Rd; 214-670-0986

Harry Stone Rec Center 2403 Millmar Dr; 214-670-0949

Lake Highlands North Rec Center 9940 White Rock Trail; 214-670-7794

Fretz Rec Center 6950 Belt Line Rd; 214-670-6203

Timberglen Rec Center 3810 Timberglen Rd; 214-671-0644

Walnut Hill Rec Center 10011 Midway Rd; 214-670-7112

Exall Rec Center 1355 Adair St; 214-670-7812

West Dallas Multipurpose Center 2828 Fish Trap Road; 214-670-6340



The Salvation Army of North Texas

Arlington Corps Address: 712 W. Abram Street; Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center Address: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.; Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Denton Corps Address: 1508 E. McKinney Street; Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Irving Corps Address: 250 E. Grauwyler Road; Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lewisville Service Center Address: 206 W. Main Street; Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mabee Social Services Center Address: 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue; Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

McKinney Corps Address: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway; Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Oak Cliff Corps Address: 1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard; Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Waxahachie Corps Address: 620 Farley Street; Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Avoid heat-related illness

The City of Dallas is also encouraging residents to follow these tips to stay safe:

Find ways to stay in the shade and avoid direct sunlight.

Limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. which are the hottest hours of the day.

and avoid direct sunlight. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. which are the hottest hours of the day. Get in gear by wearing lightweight , light-colored clothing.

, light-colored clothing. Drink lots of water.

Apply high-SPF sunscreen frequently.

Prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion

MedStar in Fort Worth shared these precautions: