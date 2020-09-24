Protests underway in Dallas, Fort Worth following Breonna Taylor announcement

By 7:30 p.m., a crowd had gathered outside Dallas police headquarters and outside Dallas City Hall.

Protests were planned in cities across the country, including in Dallas and Fort Worth, Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury announced charges against a former police officer in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor. The charges were not for her death.

By 7:30 p.m., a crowd had gathered outside Dallas police headquarters and outside Dallas City Hall.

A protest was planned at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse in Fort Worth.

In Louisville, protests were underway and the police department spokesperson said at least one officer was shot.

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. The charges were for firing into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors, according to the grand jury.

Taylor was shot and killed in her home on March 13 when Louisville Metro police officers served a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation.

There was no bodycam footage from the night, with the attorney general saying his office pieced the investigation together through the ballistics report and interviews.

The three officers identified in the investigation were Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove. All were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting. Hankison has since been fired for his actions the night of Taylor's death.

