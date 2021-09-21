Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilding permits fell in August for first time in over a year

North Texas homebuilders filed 14% fewer single-family construction permits in August than they did in the same month a year ago.

DALLAS — North Texas homebuilders filed 14% fewer single-family construction permits in August than they did in the same month a year ago. The decline was the first in over a year, according to data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

The decrease also marked the largest year-over-year drop in Dallas-Fort Worth home building permits since 2019, according to data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

The total number of DFW single-family building permits in August dropped by almost 20% from July, according to the research center.

According to builders, construction material shortages, labor shortages, and supply chain problems are slowing the homebuilding process. The shortages elongate the construction timetable and cause builders to delay starting new homes until they complete ones in progress.

Collin County has issued the most single-family permits through the first eight months of 2021, with filings for more than 10,000 new houses, according to the A&M center. Tarrant County followed, with almost 7,500 permits for single-family homes.

Looking at individual cities in North Texas, Celina is in the lead, with 2,017 building permits through August. That’s up 89% from the 1,066 permits in the first eight months of last year.

Frisco is the second-hottest homebuilding market year-to-date, with 1,584 permits, according to Addison-based Tomlin Investments, which tracks new home construction in the fastest-growing suburbs and exurbs of Dallas-Fort Worth. That number is down 4% from the 1,517 in the first eight months of last year.