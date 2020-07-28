'It happens in a second': Family of 4-year-old drowning victim urges swimming safety as D-FW drownings increase

The number of drownings is up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Medstar has responded to 25 drownings in 2020, compared to 16 at this time last year.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Misty Vento shares her family's story with the hope of helping others. It’s been eight years since her 4-year-old son drowned in a Fort Worth community pool.

“If I can keep one other family from going through what I went through then talking about it is worth it," Vento said.

In 2012, Vento was with her three kids, and a friend who also has three kids, when her son Xander went under while swimming alongside a friend.

“It just takes one person to look away for a minute,” Vento said. “So if you don’t have your eyes on them, it happens in a second. And obviously you can’t undo that.”

Emergency responders across North Texas are urging people to swim safely as many agencies have reported an increase in the number of drownings this year. MedStar says it has responded to 25 drownings this year, compared to 16 at this same time last year.

“This year the average age of the drowning victims has been 26 and there have only been about three victims under the age of 12,” MedStar Spokesperson Matt Zavadsky said.

It makes Chelsea Miller’s work even more important. She’s runs the Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition.

“It just takes two seconds,” Miller said. “A lot of people thinking drowning is big and loud, but it’s often very quick and silent. Someone goes under the water and they just don’t come back out.”

Miller’s coalition works to educate and give people the tools they need to be safe in and around water.

“Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four; it’s the second leading cause of death for all children 14 and under,” she said. “Drownings occur in buckets, septic tanks, bathtubs, backyard pools, neighborhood pools, lifeguarded city pools, lakes, rivers, oceans.”

“Drowning doesn’t distinguish between people and it can happen to anyone at anytime,” Miller added.

“This year the majority of drowning victims that we’ve had have been in public bodies of water," said Zavadsky.

He said that's likely because most community pools haven't opened, so the public is visiting lakes and rivers instead.

“But those bodies of water are a little more treacherous when out swimming because of currents that you may not be familiar with, so please just use extreme caution when you’re going to be going out to these public bodies of water,” he said.

The Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition normally offers SwimSafe programs, but due to the pandemic the in-person programs are canceled. They are offering online alternatives. You can find details here.

Vento hopes Xander’s story helps keep you safe.