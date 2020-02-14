DALLAS — A Dallas firefighter was injured by falling debris Friday morning, officials say.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a vacant commercial building fire just before 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A video from a viewer shows part of the building that is on fire collapse on top of the firefighter.

According to fire officials, the firefighter suffered burns and a lower back injury but is expected to recover. That firefighter was transported to the hospital and will be OK, crews say.

No other injuries were reported, according to firefighters at the scene.

Fire crews were able to use hand lines and ladder pipes to eventually put the fire out, officials say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

