Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue did not say the severity of the firefighter's injury.

DALLAS — A Dallas firefighter was taken to a hospital after responding to an apartment fire in Lake Highlands on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire happened at an apartment building at 11151 East Lake Highlands Dr., near Northwest Highway.

The fire appeared to be mostly put out by 10 a.m.