Dog dies after accidental fire at Dallas condo 'likely caused by improperly discarded cigarette,' officials say

Officials said the fire was started by "improper discarding of smoking materials." The dog's owner admitted to smoking on the balcony before going to bed.

DALLAS — NOTE: The video above was filmed before information was confirmed.

A dog died and three other people were "impacted" by an accidental fire at a condominium in northeast Dallas, officials confirmed to WFAA.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said crews responded at approximately 12:56 a.m. Tuesday to the Treetop Condos, located on 9233 Church Road. Firefighters arrived to the two-story condominiums to find heavy fire coming from the rear and through the roof.

Officials said a woman was in the unit where the fire began and woke up to the smell of smoke. She found the fire on her balcony, DFR told WFAA. She attempted to get her three dogs before leaving the condo, but one of the dogs became trapped by the fire. Firefighters later found the dog dead inside the condo.

According to DFR, the cause of the fire "was determined to be accidental in nature" and "most probably the result of the improper discarding of smoking materials." The woman admitted to smoking on the balcony late in the evening before going to bed and believed the cigarette was completely out when she was done, which evidently was not the case, DFR said.

The majority of the fire damage was on the balcony, but flames also spread into the condo as well as into the ceiling/attic space of the building itself. There was less extensive fire damage to the neighboring condo unit, DFR said.

Fire officials told WFAA that three people were impacted by the fire, but they elected not to seek assistance from the American Red Cross, as they all made their own arrangements for living accommodations until matters could be addressed through their respective insurance providers.