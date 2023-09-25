x
Dallas Fire-Rescue working large structure fire, officials say

DFR officials say about 25 to 30 firefighters are working a fire from a large one-story metal building along Gardner Road.

DALLAS — Dallas Fire-Rescue has been working to extinguish a fire at a large building Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Units were assigned to this fire at 10215 Gardner Road, where they say arriving units reported seeing a lot of smoke and some fire coming from a large, one-story metal building. 

About 25 to 30 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire as of Monday afternoon, officials said. 

No injuries have been reported so far. 

This is a developing story. WFAA will update the story as it gains new information.

