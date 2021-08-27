Dallas Fire-Rescue to give out regular rapid COVID-19 tests in new tiered approach

Rapid COVID-19 tests will be provided to Dallas Fire-Rescue employees in a new, tiered approach based on a scheduled system, according to the department.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department will begin rapid testing of its employees for COVID-19 starting Friday.

Earlier in August, Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Fire Fighters Association reported 31 members of the department had been forced to quarantine due to the virus.

Who is tested and how often will be determined based on three tiers:

Tier 1: field personnel, communications, arson investigators Testing will happen daily starting Friday, Aug. 27

Tier 2: training groups (academy recruits and staff, paramedic students not at a station) and RIGHT Care Testing will happen twice a week (Monday and Thursday) beginning Aug. 30

Tier 3: All other employees will be tested on their first onsite day each week beginning Aug. 30

The testing process will remain throughout the duration of the COVID-19 spike connected to the delta variant, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The department will also continue to assess the number of members it can confirm to be fully vaccinated and determine whether any adjustments will be made based on those numbers.

As of right now, the department said it can confirm about 45% of its employees are fully vaccinated. That comes out to 900 people.