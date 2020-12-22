Dallas Fire-Rescue lieutenant under investigation over social media post

The Facebook post includes an altered photo of Barack and Michelle Obama. It's the latest probe into DFR's social media guidelines.

DALLAS — A questionable social media post by a longtime Dallas Fire-Rescue employee is at the center of an investigation right now.

On Dec. 13, Lieutenant Troy Armstrong allegedly shared a post on his personal Facebook page that is causing the stir. The post included photos that have since been flagged by Facebook fact-checkers as being altered.

It showed two images of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. One of the pictures altered the former First Lady’s image and included a caption that read, “Two men who had no business in the White House.”

Armstrong is a 32-year veteran with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Some community members are describing the Facebook post as racially charged and divisive, especially coming from a public employee who serves a city that is largely minority.

”My take on it is leadership matters,” said Arthur Fleming, a past president of NAACP Dallas Branch.

”If you’re going to be leading men and women of color, and that’s his mindset, then that’s going to be problems later on for people of color in that department,” Fleming explained.

This is not the first time personal posts from a member of the Dallas fire department’s leadership team has been at the center of social media controversy.

Earlier this year, the department launched an investigation into a racially insensitive post about lynching made by Battalion Chief Allan Springer. He was fired after an internal probe.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has specific guidelines addressing its employees’ personal use of social media.

In a statement, this week, about Armstrong’s recent post, a spokesman with Dallas Fire Rescue said, in part:

“The department has not received any prior complaints in regard to the referenced posting. However, in response to your inquiry, will be looking into the matter further to determine the appropriate course of action.”

Armstrong has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Fleming, some community members, and fire department employees say they support an internal investigation.