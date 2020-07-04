There were no injuries reported at a fire at C.A. Elementary School Monday night, but Dallas Fire-Rescue workers are still looking for witnesses or clues to find out how the fire started.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the school at 6:18 p.m. after a security officer heard an alarm go off at the school, officials said.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor of the school. They quickly extinguished a small fire on the second floor of the school, which had caused minimal damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

