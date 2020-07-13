Dallas Fire-Rescue finds body in Trinity River

Dallas Fire-Rescue Sunday night found the body of a man who fell into the Trinity river Saturday and "never resurfaced," officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to the original water rescue call at 5:38 Saturday night near the intersection of Longbranch Lane and Fairport Road after a caller said someone "went into the Trinity River, got washed downstream and never resurfaced."

Rescue crews searched all night but didn't find anything. Crews went back out Sunday morning and found nothing until 6:45 p.m., when two fishermen found the body in the water near LBJ Freeway and Dowdy Ferry Road. Officials say that based on witness accounts, the body belongs to the man who disappeared Saturday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, Texas game wardens and the Dallas Police Department pulled the body from the water and took it to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.