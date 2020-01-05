Dallas fire crews rescue man trapped in trench

Officials say the man was working in a trench Friday afternoon when the walls partially collapsed and trapped him from the waist up.

Crews are working to rescue a man who became trapped in a trench Friday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Stone Canyon and Meadow roads.

Rescue crews say the man was doing “unspecified work” about 16 feet down in a ditch when the walls partially collapsed and caused him to become trapped from the waist up.

Officials say the man was able to free himself from the dirt before first responders arrived at the scene, but he was too injured to pull himself out of the ditch.

Crew members were able to access the man and are working getting him out of the trench and transporting him to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.