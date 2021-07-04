'This isn’t like him': Dallas family asks for help finding missing 41-year-old man

"He's our family and we want to bring him home," Eugene Sanchez's cousin said. The man was last seen on his bicycle on March 30.

DALLAS — The family of 41-year-old Eugene Sanchez is asking for the public’s help in locating him. He was last seen on his bicycle on March 30 off Lamar near 310 and Interstate 45.

Sanchez is known in the community for his turquoise 10-speed bike. The 41-year-old has lived in the South Dallas area his whole life and is often seen riding his bike around the neighborhood.

Six years ago, he was diagnosed with a mental disability, Connie de la Cruz, his cousin told WFAA.

“I’m scared something happened to him,” his aunt Debbie Ojeda said.

He is described by the family as a medium build about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The family said Sanchez was wearing a dark color joker shirt, camouflage pants, and an O'Reilly Auto Part baseball cap.

For the past week, the family has been searching for Sanchez. Ojeda was driving around South Dallas on Wednesday searching for any sign of the bicycle or her nephew.

She says he has a kind heart and is friendly but he has struggled with his developmental disability.

“This isn’t like him, his only transportation is a bicycle,” said Anthony Cruz, cousin of Sanchez. "He took off without his wallet and left his television on."

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that there is an active missing person report on Sanchez. Due to privacy issues, law enforcement officials could not confirm if they were aware of his mental disability.

“We have a lot of information [from the family] and have pushed it out to officers in the area,” said Lt. Eric Roman, of the youth operations and missing person unit.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to finding Sanchez.

This upcoming Saturday and Sunday, the family and friends will conduct a search where Sanchez was last seen. They ask anyone with four-wheelers or dirt bikes to help.