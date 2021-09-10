After COVID postponed it twice, the Deep Ellum Arts Festival is back

“We’re excited to give artists and musicians a chance to perform and sell their works after being inside during COVID," festival spokesperson Amber LaFrance said.

DALLAS — The 26th annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival is back after being postponed twice due to COVID.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday and includes over 100 original bands playing live music and over 200 visual artists, according to organizers.

“We’re excited to give artists and musicians a chance to perform and sell their works after being inside during COVID and not being able to make money and do their thing,” festival spokesperson Amber LaFrance said.

In order to maintain safety and social distancing, LaFrance said this year’s festival is a "paired down" version of what people are used to.

“We’ll have limited vendors and artists in making sure we don’t have too many people outside in the space,” LaFrance said.

In previous years, the three-day event has drawn in excess of 100,000 attendees. LaFrance said they only expect 25-30% of their usual capacity this year.

The festival’s website does ask festival-goers to “please respect others by wearing a mask.”

But Friday afternoon, LaFrance said, “Masks are definitely strongly encouraged. Spacing out is strongly encouraged.”

Vendors are allowed to require masks in their booths. Carrollton artist Holli Michener put a sign up outside her booth, requiring masks.

“Transmission rates are really high right now. There’s a higher risk for the people that aren’t vaccinated. So we just want to do our part,” Michener said. “That’s all.”

Her oil paintings are inspired by myths, nature, and superstitions.

“I’m hoping it’s a good weekend and people come out, but also be safe as well,” Michener said.

Richardson artist Stephen Hackley is happy the festival is back.

“It’s great to talk to people again,” Hackley said. “Art is extremely important in a culture. It picks up the culture. It lifts the culture up.”

The Deep Allum Arts Festival is held on Main Street in Deep Ellum. Admission to the festival is free.

Hours: