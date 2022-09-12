Free phones, services available for eligible DART riders

Events are scheduled to sign up riders for a free smartphone and a discount GoPass card to access jobs, health care and educational opportunities.

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working with Assurance Wireless to provide free smartphones, phone services, and discounted transportation to eligible riders.

The two are working together for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which was made to help households get broadband internet for things like work, school and healthcare.

The smartphone will also come with unlimited high-speed data, unlimited minutes and texts, and 10 gigabytes of mobile hotspot data.

The same benefits also come under Texas Lifeline, which is open to anyone involved the Medicaid, SNAP, WIC, or any of the following programs:

DART and Assurance Wireless will hold multiple events in September and November for people to apply for free smartphones. You have to bring documents to prove that you're participating in any of the eligible programs.

The full list of events can be found here.

In addition to the free smartphones, DART has also launched a pilot program to provide Discount GoPass Tap Cards. The goal is to help eligible riders have easier access to job, healthcare and educational opportunities.

New and current riders can apply for a Discount Tap Card if they're involved in any of the programs mentioned above or if they receive Medicare. The cards can be used on any DART bus or light rail including Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Station.