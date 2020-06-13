1 dead, 1 in 'serious condition' following hit-and-run in Dallas Saturday, police say

Dallas police arrested the suspect Saturday.

A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a driver hit the two of them while they were standing outside of a parked car early Saturday morning, Dallas police say.

Police arrested the driver on charges of accident involving death and accident involving serious bodily injury.

The 60-year-old woman and the 57-year-old man were standing on a curb outside their parked minivan around 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Canada Drive when 33-year-old Gustavo Vargas-Gonzalez hit the minivan with his Ford F-150 and then hit both the woman and the man, police say. He left the scene without rendering aid. Police found Vargas-Gonzalez hiding in a tree in a levee further down the block.

Both the woman and man were taken to the hospital. The woman died and the man is still in the hospital in "serious condition," according to police.

