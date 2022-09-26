Whataburger or In-N-Out? BBQ or seafood? Troy Aikman tells us his favorites

DALLAS — WFAA is going big for this week’s Cowboys-Giants game on Monday Night Football! Ahead of tonight’s 7:15 p.m. kickoff on ABC, be sure to tune into WFAA for our pregame ‘Monday Night Live: Sports Special with Joe Trahan’ for an exclusive one-on-one interview with current Cowboys starting quarterback Cooper Rush. Stay tuned after the game too for WFAA News 8 at 10 for an eye-opening sit-down with Cowboys legend and Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman.
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman joined WFAA's Joe Trahan for an exclusive one-on-one sit-down interview, where they discussed the Dallas Cowboys, the new Monday Night Football gig and more.
But before the interview began, Aikman got loose with some fun, rapid-fire questions. Watch Trahan's "1-minute Drill" with Aikman in the video above.
Here's a transcript of the exchange:
Trahan: Troy, you were so good at the two-minute drill, but I want to have some fun with what I call a one-minute drill. Let's get a minute on the clock. Here we go. Favorite car to drive?
Aikman: Range Rover.
Trahan: Your favorite subject in school?
Aikman: Math.
Trahan: As a kid, your favorite football player?
Aikman: Probably Vince Ferragamo.
Trahan: Best advice the coach has ever given?
Aikman: Well, what comes to mind? You have to know the difference between pain and injury.
Trahan: What other professional sport would you like to have played?
Aikman: Baseball.
Trahan: Cats or dogs?
Aikman: Dogs.
Trahan: Vanilla or chocolate?
Aikman: Vanilla.
Trahan: Whataburger or In-N-Out?
Aikman: IN-N-Out
Trahan: BBQ or seafood?
Aikman: Seafood.
Trahan: Childhood nickname?
Aikman: Ears.
Trahan: Favorite TV show?
Aikman: Gosh, probably "Cheers."
Trahan: Other than Christmas, your favorite holiday?
Aikman: Thanksgiving.
Trahan: Something you can't help but spend money on?
Aikman: Sunglasses.
Trahan: If you have one more concert to attend, who would you go and see?
Aikman: George Strait.
Trahan: And the biggest reason the Cowboys would make the playoffs this season?
Aikman: Um ... [Trahan and Aikman both laugh] ... I don't know.
More Texas headlines: