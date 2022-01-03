Reports conflicting about where Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory is signing

This comes one day after the Cowboys brought back defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on a three-year, fully-guaranteed $30 million deal.

DALLAS — After initial reports had Randy Gregory returning to the Dallas Cowboys, multiple NFL journalists say he has instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys had Tweeted Gregory was coming back to Dallas but later deleted the post. The Broncos appeared to reference this situation around 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, sending out a Tweet that included a GIF with the word "surprise."

Denver Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla published an article soon after, saying the Broncos had signed Gregory while also referencing the conflict in reporting earlier in the day.

As of 11:45 a.m., the Cowboys had not released any official confirmations on Gregory.

Stunning reversal with DE Randy Gregory headed to the #Broncos after his agent confirmed a deal with the #Cowboys. https://t.co/6UTVpsyQCK — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) March 15, 2022

Around 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the Cowboys were re-signing defensive end Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal with $28 million guaranteed.

However, then as the Broncos posted the "surprise" Tweet, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport sent a Tweet saying that Gregory was signing with Denver after problems with Dallas' "contract language." Other NFL reporters have also said Gregory is going to Denver instead of Dallas.

And so it’s the #Broncos — not the #Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory. My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

This situation comes one day after the Cowboys brought back defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on a three-year, fully-guaranteed $30 million deal.

Lawrence's contract allows the 29-year-old to get more guaranteed money while Dallas lowers its salary cap number.

The Cowboys gave former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker a two-year, $8 million deal Tuesday, sources say.

Gregory played in 12 games last season, starting in a career-high 11 starts. He finished the year with 19 tackles, a career-high-tying six sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. Head coach Mike McCarthy also added him to the team's players' leadership council in 2021.

Originally drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the Florida native only played in two games during the 2016 season and missed all the games in 2017.

Gregory missed two seasons and 14 games during another one because of suspensions related to the league's substance-abuse policy.