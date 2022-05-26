Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb embraces opportunity as No. 1 receiver

The Dallas Cowboys made the controversial decision to trade Amari Cooper but they do so with the knowledge that CeeDee Lamb is ready to step up as WR No. 1.

DALLAS — When the Dallas Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, a hole was left on the roster for the team’s top receiver.

The personnel department could address it through player acquisition, or the existing receivers could fill the void. The presence of CeeDee Lamb encouraged the Cowboys to choose the latter, and the former 2020 first-round pick from Oklahoma is embracing the chance to be quarterback Dak Prescott's new top target.

What Lamb wants his teammates across the roster — not just Prescott — to know is that he is reliable.

"Most importantly just stepping up regardless of any situation, first down, second down, just always being that guy that everybody can count on, and by everyone I mean everyone in this locker room," Lamb told reporters after organized team activities at The Star on Wednesday. "I want to be accounted for. I want to be that guy.”

Lamb caught 79 passes for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in a "complementary" role to Cooper.

Coach Mike McCarthy acknowledges year three is a moment for Lamb to grow as a receiver, and with that comes increased attention from opposing defenses.

"We understand his rise in year three that he’s going to get a lot more attention from the defense," McCarthy said. "But he’s doing all of the little things that are needed to get him ready to be the number one guy.”

At 23 years old, Lamb is still young as an NFL player, and continues to rely upon his coaches.

"I’m still learning from my coaches," Lamb said. "If I have a question about myself, I’m asking him, like, let me know if you see what’s wrong and I can fix it. And that all comes with chemistry and just bond.”

As the new No. 1, Lamb is also making sure he is paying forward the advice and direction that Cooper once bestowed upon him as a rookie and had an answer for any question Lamb had.

"If those guys need me, I’m already there," Lamb said. "They know that."

Lamb still keeps in contact with Cooper, who was traded to Cleveland in March. Even though Cooper is working on cohesion with a new quarterback as Lamb continues to develop a deeper bond with Prescott, the youngster still gathers advice from the four-time Pro Bowler.

"I’m going to keep that between us," Lamb said. "That’s my guy. Have a great relationship with him.”