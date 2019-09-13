A woman's body was found after firefighters put out a house fire Friday morning in southeast Dallas.

Dallas-Fire Rescue said firefighters responded at about 3:30 a.m. to a house in the 3200 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street near South Second Avenue.

Firefighters said they saw flames coming from a one-story home. DFR said they found a 38-year-old woman's body inside the back of the home. Her identity has not been released at this time.

According to Dallas police, a suspect threw an accelerant against the house which started a fire into the home.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.



Anyone with information should contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or send an email to christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS8477).

