A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night on I-635 in Garland.



According to Garland police, officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to a crash near Garland Road.

Police said the woman was trying to cross the highway when a Toyota Corolla hit her. The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene.



The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's identity hasn't been released at this time.

No charges are being filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.