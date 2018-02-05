Editor's Note: Jason Evans with DFR previously described the incident as an "elevator collapse."

DALLAS -- A woman was injured after the elevator she was riding in malfunctioned at Bank of America Plaza in downtown Dallas.

Jason Evans, a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue, confirmed crews were sent to 900 Main Street Wednesday just after 9 a.m.

A woman was riding in the elevator when the malfunction took place, Evans said. The safety mechanism of the elevator detected an "anomaly" and stopped the elevator car. It was abrupt, which caused the woman to injure the lower half of her body.

She was brought to an accessible level, the 70th floor, and rescued by fire crews. She was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The elevator involved is not in service while property management investigates.

With 72 floors, Bank of America Plaza is the tallest building in Dallas.

