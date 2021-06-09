Woman arrested after man fatally shot in Dallas

DALLAS — A woman was arrested after a 22-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday evening in Dallas.
Dallas police responded to a shooting call at about 6:44 p.m. to the 8600 block of Park Lane where they saw a man who was lying on the breezeway floor with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
The man was identified as Quincey Lamount Brooks, 22.
Shohreh Rachelle Polozadeh, 20, was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.
She faces a murder charge and was booked into the Dallas County jail.