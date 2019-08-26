DALLAS — A Richardson father is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for an appeal hearing.

Officials say Wesley Mathews will try to get his conviction thrown out.

In June, Mathews was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the death of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.

Mathews initially told police his 3-year-old adopted daughter was missing after he put her outside Oct. 7, 2017, because she wouldn’t drink her milk.

His story changed after Sherin’s body was found weeks later in a culvert near the family’s Richardson home.

Prior to the trial, Mathews pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a child by omission. He was originally charged with capital murder.

In June, a Dallas County jury heard the case and deliberated for about three hours before coming to a unanimous decision to give Mathews a sentence of life.

Mathews has since filed an appeal in the case asking for a new sentencing trial. His attorney alleges photos of Sherin's body were "prejudicial."

“Jurors expressed visible emotion when shown the exhibits,” defense attorney Brook Busbee writes in the appeal.

The appeal also claims that evidence of prior injuries on Sherin's body "prejudiced the jury." The court filing says those injuries can't be linked to Mathews.

Mathews' court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

Sherin Mathews

Courtesy photo

More on WFAA: