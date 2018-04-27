Funeral services for Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander Jr., killed in the line of duty, are underway.

The funeral began at 11 a.m. at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall. The burial will follow the service in the Garden of Honor at Restland Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Restland Funeral Home on 13005 Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

Here is the route for the procession from Rockwall to the cemetery:

Exit the church, heading eastbound on I-30 service road to South Goliad (Hwy 205)

U-Turn under I-30 to head westbound on I-30 service road

Travel on I-30 service road to I-30 proper westbound

Continue I-30 to take exit 61B to President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT)

PGBT to head southbound on US-75 Central Expressway

Travel on southbound to I-635 eastbound

Continue to Greenville Avenue

Heading northbound on Greenville Avenue to Restland Cemetery

The 27-year-old officer and his partner, Crystal Almeida, were shot while assisting in the arrest of a theft suspect at the Home Depot store in northeast Dallas.

Santander is the first officer to die in the line of duty since the ambush on July 7, 2016, when five officers were killed. Assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division, he had three years of service.

