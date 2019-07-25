Dallas police released video of a suspect running from the scene where a 23-year-old woman was found dead inside her car.

Authorities also released a sketch of the suspect.

Police responded to a shooting call around 8:34 a.m. on July 13 near the intersection of Maryland and Ohio avenues.

When police arrived they found Diana Garcia, 23, dead in her vehicle. Police said she was shot.

Now, investigators have asked for the public's help to identify her killer.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Det. Anthony Whitaker at 214-701-5665 or anthony.whitaker@dallascityhall.com. They are asked to refer to case #141221-2019.

Dallas police release sketch of homicide suspect

Dallas Police Department

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading up to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-8477.

