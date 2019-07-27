Correction: A previous version of this story stated that the vehicles were damaged from rocks. Police have not yet released any information on how the vehicles were damaged.

At least three vehicles, including a 2018 Lamborghini Hurricane, were damaged near the Katy Trail this weekend, according to officials.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Katy Trail near Maple Avenue.

Police were unable to release a description of any possible suspects.

Call police if you have any information.

