GARLAND, Texas — Two men were arrested Wednesday after stealing a truck in Garland and then leading police on a pursuit, authorities say.

A witness told police around 11 a.m. Wednesday they saw two men steal a white Chevrolet pickup truck near the 1200 block of High Meadow Drive.

Authorities identified the driver as 29-year-old Luis Gerardo Ruiz and the passenger as 29-year-old Jose Oscar Garcia.

Garland police were able to locate the stolen vehicle in Rowlett with help of the DPS helicopter.

Officers say when they tried stopping the truck, Ruiz fled and led police on a pursuit.

The truck eventually came to a stop near the 200 block of East Kingsbridge Drive.

At that point, police say Ruiz and Garcia got out of the truck and ran from police. However, officers were able to take both men into custody after a short foot chase.

Luis Gerardo Ruiz, 29

Garland police

Jose Oscar Garcia, 29.

Garland police

Ruiz faces several charges including unauthorized use of motor vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle, aggravated assault against a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Garcia faces a theft of a motor vehicle charge and evading arrest, police say.

Investigators believe Ruiz and Garcia may be connected with other crimes in Garland.

