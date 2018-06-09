Major LaToya Porter has been under investigation by internal affairs for almost a year.

WFAA obtained 1,600 pages on documents that revealed Porter helped create the promotions exam that officers take to become sergeants. But then she started a company that helped candidates prep for those same tests

"Do you think it was a conflict of interest?” asked Lt. Mike Igo, with internal affairs.

“I don’t believe it was a conflict of interest," she replied. "I tried to make sure there was no conflict of interest."

But Major Paulette Richardson felt differently. She called investigators and tipped them off.

Internal affairs started looking not just into Porter but also Richardson.

The documents and audio recordings reveal that Sr. Cpl. Corida Limson told investigators Richardson was taking money from officers to prep for that all important promotional exam.

“I gave her $100," Limson said. "She didn’t ask for it, and she said she didn’t want it, but ultimately she ended up taking it.”

During the investigation, internal affairs reviewed hours of body camera video. One of the videos was from Limson’s body camera while at a domestic violence call, where Richardson showed up. That’s notable because a high ranking major doesn't usually respond to that kind of call.

“There’s a major here," asked an officer at the scene. "Why?"

Limson told investigators that Richardson showed up in an attempt to give back the money she took.

“She called and was telling us about how she had been pulled into an investigation and wanted us to delete text messages and emails she sent and talked about what to say here and what not to say,” Limson said.

There was even a text message where she said she didn’t want the officer “blabbing” to people about how she helped them.

Internal affairs sustained allegations against Richardson for taking money and interfering with an investigation. She's on administrative leave.

Internal affairs sustained four allegations against Porter, including conflict of interest and not being truthful with investigators

Porter took family leave while under investigation so can't be disciplined until she comes back.

What remains to be seen is what action Chief Renee Hall will take to hold both of the high-ranking police majors accountable

