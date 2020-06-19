Though not required, many Dallas restaurants choose transparency after employees test positive for COVID-19

With Texas reopened, many businesses have closed their doors again, because employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

DALLAS — For essential businesses like restaurants, owners have to make decisions on what to do when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, VP of Government Affairs and Advocacy Kelsey Erickson Streufert said, "The state does not have clear guidelines and requirements on this."

She said there are CDC recommendations, but not mandated rules.

"If a restaurant temporarily closes, that is not required. But if they do, they're really going above and beyond because they want to keep folks safe," she said.

Across social media, many Dallas restaurants are being transparent with customers.

Royal China in Preston Royal has been shut down for two weeks, after one of the kitchen staff members fell ill. Owner April Kao said they are getting ready to reopen on Monday.

In an Instagram post, it reads, "He had no contact with any customers and we sanitized the restaurant every day."

All employees received a COVID-19 test after the employee tested positive.

Paradiso in Bishop Arts posted that two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Neither were symptomatic at the restaurant, nor they did not have contact with any customers.

On Instagram, Paradiso posted, "We also feel a responsibility to be transparent with information so that our guests and staff are able to make their own choices."

The management brought in a mobile testing unit for all employees.

Sandwich Hag also closed their doors this week, after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In an emotional video on Instagram, Chef Reye Duong said in tears, "Throughout this whole process, your safety, our safety is our priority. So I thank you for the constant support. I'm grateful, and I love you."

Duong said she paid for all her team members to get a coronavirus test, and she will continue to pay them while the store is closed.

In the video, she addresses her concerns about recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown.

"This is real. It's hard," she said. But it is Duong's mission to stay transparent, stay proactive and keep her employees and customers safe.