DALLAS — On the Thanks-Giving Square’s website, it says the square is a place for all backgrounds, religions, and races, but starting Monday some guests— the four-legged kind to be exact—will no longer be welcome.

The privately-operated park is banning dogs starting October 15. The square sits between several downtown Dallas residences and apartments making it a convenient spot for dog owners, but the park has suffered erosion from what the animals leave behind.

“I was upset,“ said Gray McDermott when he learned about the change.

He moved into The Mosaic apartment complex a few months ago and a big perk was the nearby park his dog Steve could use for relief.

“I did not know when I moved into this building this could happen," he said.

Elyssa Hubbard said she'll probably start taking her dog to Klyde Warren Park but the extra time taken to get there adds up.

“At the end of the day, you probably take your dog out three or four times,” Hubbard said.

Main Street Garden and Belo Garden are the closest parks, both about .3 miles away from Thanks-Giving Square. Fortunately for dog owners downtown, a new spot just one black away is coming.

Pacific Plaza Park will be three acres large and have features geared towards pets when in opens in late 2019.

“We want dogs, we want kids, we want big events,” said Downtown Dallas, Inc CEO Kourtny Garrett. “Parks are absolutely central to that.”

Downtown Dallas Inc. assists the city with maintaining eight downtown parks, and a recent survey found 34 percent of people who live downtown have a dog. Pacific Plaza is one of four downtown parks in the work over the next 5 years.

